Sudanese Rapid Reaction Forces take control of Khartoum airport and base in Merov

The Sudanese Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) announced that they had taken control of the Khartoum airport and the air base in Merov. About it informs Al Jazeera channel.

The RRF also said they had expelled the “aggressors” from their headquarters in the Soba camp south of Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army denies this and claims that the fighting on the territory of the airport in Khartoum continues.

On April 15, clashes broke out between the army and the RRF in Sudan. The Rapid Reaction Force accused the regular army of attacking its base in Khartoum with all kinds of weapons.

Amid the clashes, Khartoum International Airport stopped receiving flights. A number of aircraft were returned to the countries from which they flew.