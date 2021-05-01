Many of the protesters milling around in early April outside the Sudanese Ministry of Justice building were wearing trousers. In 2012, journalist Lubna Al Hussein was arrested for taking them and sentenced to one month in jail, although the 40 lashes included in the sentence were forgiven.. Some of the women who spoke out against sexual harassment also did not cover their heads. Engineer Amira Osman Hamed was arrested eight years ago for showing off her braided hair.

The march took place in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. It was not crowded and the attendees suffered insults and even a vehicle tried to run them over. In any case, opponents of women’s demands will not be able to invoke the ‘sharia’ laws to suppress them. The African republic is no longer confessional. At the end of last March, the provisional government, the so-called Sovereign Transitional Council, signed an agreement with the SPLM-N guerrillas that stipulates the conversion of Sudan into a secular state, lacking an official religion and where it cannot be imposed. a faith. Today, it would not fit a sentence to hang as, seven years ago, happened to Meriam Yehya Ibrahim for renouncing the Muslim creed of her father.

The Islamic world had never witnessed a process of liberalization of this magnitude and speed., but it is that the country is no longer the same, in a strictly literal sense. In 2011, the independence of South Sudan cut off a quarter of its surface and 75% of its oil resources. Since then, the regime has faced a devastating economic crisis and growing social discontent. The popular insurrection ended the dictatorship of Omar Al Bashir in 2019 and the transitional government has assumed a dynamic of changes with unusual repercussions.

That state that President George HW Bush integrated into the Axis of Evil has become the most interested in adjusting to the order imposed by the White House, the same one that bombed it in 1998. The government of Abdullah Hamdok has even recognized that dark past through the disbursement of 335 million dollars as reparation for the victims of the attacks against the US embassies in Dar es Salaam and Nairobi, the events that triggered the air attack. Sudan admits, in this way, its responsibility and the accusations of collusion with groups such as Hamas, Al Qaeda or the Islamic Jihad.

The Sudanese turn is surprising. Modernity breaks into an ultra-conservative society until now subjected to an authority that combined nationalism, the most recalcitrant Islamism and the power sustained by arms.. Apparently, his recent history is fading with agreements like the one he signed in October last year with Israel to normalize relations. Throughout 2020, so did the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, but neither of these had suffered attacks from the Hebrew Army. In 2012, Tel Aviv dropped two tons of bombs on the Yarmuk military complex, in the heart of the Sudanese capital. Memory and pride are shipwrecked where the White and Blue Nile meet.

The road map to democracy has become a speed race in the last state to be hit by the Arab Spring. The country makes a virtue of necessity because it is in a race against time in which reforms are necessary to rebuild its ailing economy. Your situation is critical. The rise in food prices led to the revolt that ended the tyrant and the current cabinet has abolished hydrocarbon subsidies due to treasury difficulties.

IMF Tuela



The large foreign debt and runaway inflation condition economic measures, now supervised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The urgency to have the support of Washington has motivated its openness to the Israeli enemy and the hope lies in having the support of investors at the conference on May 17 in Paris. Khartoum needs foreign support before its credit runs out for the masses.

Political fragility could throw him into the degradation Syria suffered. But the local scenario is even more complicated. The Islamic State is able to open a new front in its vast territoryBut it would not be easy for him to find a region devoid of a warlike conflict. The history of Sudan is the pretense, repeated and failed, to establish a centralized model in the hands of citizens of Arab origin in collision with peripheral populations. The two civil wars against the South, black and Christian, the conflict in Darfur or the Beja revolts, on the shores of the Red Sea, respond to this aspiration, always resolved in blood.

The search for peace has been the governmental horizon during these last two years. In August 2020, General Mohamed Hamdam Dagalo, vice president of the Sovereign Council, signed an agreement with five militias present in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, the areas most affected by the insubordination. As has happened now, the letter of the agreement outlined an idyllic future with the establishment of a federal framework, the return of hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced persons and reparations for all those affected and the creation of a new Army.

The keys The economy Sudan supports an annual inflation of 300% and a foreign debt of 54,000 million Non-denominational Islamism was the ideological mortar for a country with more than 500 ethnic groups and a hundred languages

Reality always detracts from a beautiful headline. The government has not even been able to fund settlements for demobilized rebel troops. The change seems like an obstacle course. Sudan has a tough dispute with neighboring Ethiopia over the impact of the Renaissance dam, and the tension has already led to border clashes.

The Army and the elite



The reform of the Armed Forces is another serious problem. As in Egypt, the military apparatus constitutes an elite linked to its particular conglomerate of business interests. The audacity of the current government is manifested in the takeover of its corporations, an extremely dangerous operation. Hamdam Dagalo, alias Hemetti, was Al Bashir’s main supporter and remains the country’s strongest and richest man thanks to the enormous weight of Al Junaid, his business holding company.

A drift by the third largest country in Africa could lead to a military coup in the manner of the one suffered in Cairo. The snake may be at the heart of the daring transformation of Sudan, the most diligent student in the West