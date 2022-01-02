The prime minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, announced, this Sunday (02), through television, his resignation, 42 days after reaching an agreement with the military to return to the position, from which he was deposed in October.

The resignation took place on the same day that the country experienced a new round of demonstrations against the October 25 coup d’état and against the agreement with the leader of the military junta, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan.

At least three protesters were killed during Sunday’s demonstrations, according to the Sudanese Committee of Doctors, an opposition union, which already counts 57 victims in protests since the coup.

In his speech, Hamdock declared that he had done everything possible to avoid such a situation in the country. “I did everything possible to prevent the country from slipping into disaster when it went through a dangerous turn that threatens its survival (…) in the face of the fragmentation of political forces and conflicts between the (civil and military) components of the transition (…). Despite everything that was done to reach a consensus (…) this did not happen,” he said.