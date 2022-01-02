After exactly 42 days of having reached an agreement with the military junta in power in the African country after the military coup on October 25, Hamdok failed to form a civilian government. His resignation comes after massive demonstrations against the military and his agreement with the junta.

Sudan once again experiences a political upheaval this Sunday, January 2. Six weeks after being restored by the military junta, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation from office. Six weeks of intense protests against the military and obstructions to democracy.

“I decided to return responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give another man or woman from this noble country a chance to help him get through the remainder of the transition period to a civil democratic country.” Hamdok said in a televised speech.

His resignation leaves the country submerged in uncertainty at a time of intense social upheaval and massive demonstrations against the military junta, to which thousands of people in the main cities of the country demand that the reins of the country be returned to a civilian government and a transition instituted. democratic.

Tension in the country has been exacerbated in recent days with complaints from local human rights organizations that the military has been firing live ammunition at protesters in several cities, with at least 3 killed in this Sunday’s protests alone.

The Medical Committee, a local organization that documents the violence of the security forces in the protests, has already counted 57 deaths in the demonstrations against the coup on October 25.

Sudan has failed to establish a democracy on its territory three years after a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Hamdok assumed the position of Prime Minister in that year with the aim of carrying out a democratic transition in the country. However, on October 25 he was placed under house arrest by the military during the coup, to be reinstated again in November.

Since then, the demonstrations against the junta have not stopped.

News in development …