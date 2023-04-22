Children in Sudan, according to “UNICEF”, live in tragic conditions due to the exacerbation of the current conflict crisis, while they are being killed by stray bullets on an almost daily basis.

The United Nations warned of the continued exposure of children to indiscriminate killing as a result of stray bullets, and the targeting of civilian shelter areas. It also warned of the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation as a result of food shortages, which endangers the lives of millions of children.

600,000 children are in the crosshairs

UNICEF’s Middle East media official, Salim Aweys, describes the humanitarian situation in Sudan as “catastrophic”.

In addition to children being killed indiscriminately, millions of children are threatened by lack of water, food and medicine.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Aweys estimates that the number of children at risk and possibly dying in Sudan due to the continuation of the crisis is about 600,000 children and more.

About 8 million children in Sudan face risks related to food and medicine shortages due to the interruption of humanitarian aid to several areas as a result of the crisis.

Millions of children also face problems obtaining safe sources of drinking water.

All parties must abide by the protection of civilians, especially children, and not target the infrastructure in which they are sheltering in times of battle.

Huge losses that can be increased

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said, on Friday, that at least 9 children have been killed and more than 50 wounded in Sudan, as the fighting continues.

UNICEF Executive Director Katharine Russell warned of huge losses for children, and said if the violence did not stop, these losses would increase.

Russell said the precarious security situation across the country makes gathering and verifying information extremely difficult, but we know that while the fighting continues, children will continue to pay the price.

The UN organization received reports of children sheltering in schools and care centers while fighting raged around them, and children’s hospitals were forced to evacuate due to the approaching bombing.