After several months of stalemate on the front, Sudan's regular army has collapsed in recent weeks in multiple strategic positions in the country in the face of the rapid advance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with which it has been engaged in a war for the power that has been devastating the nation since April of this year. The progress of the paramilitary group is accompanied by serious human rights violations, it is causing panic and unrest in the territories that the military ranks still control, and it occurs in the absence of a significant diplomatic initiative to stop the conflict.

One of the worst setbacks for the army was consummated this Tuesday, when the Rapid Support Forces took control of Wad Madani, one of the most important cities in Sudan, with little opposition. The town, home to 700,000 people, is located about 130 kilometers south of the capital, Khartoum, and in recent months had become both a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people and a key logistics and operations center. for humanitarian aid agencies.

As in the rest of the areas they have captured, the paramilitaries looted Wad Madani in a widespread manner, according to local civil organizations. A group of human rights lawyers claims to have verified images of murder, torture, burning and mutilation of bodies in the State of Gezira, of which Wad Madani is the capital. EL PAÍS contacted the Rapid Support Forces but, at the time of publication of this article, had not received a response.

In the days prior to the arrival of the militiamen, the military authorities also arrested without due process and due to their ethnic profile numerous people whom they accused of being part of sleeper cells related to the Rapid Support Forces, according to local media and videos. spread on social networks. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called for all reports of abuses to be investigated.

300,000 internally displaced

The war in Sudan broke out in April due to the lack of agreement between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on security sector reform and their inability to cement their authority after carrying out a joint coup in late 2021. The coup It ended a fragile democratic transition that began in the country two years earlier, shortly after former president Omar Al Bashir was overthrown after 30 years in office.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

As of Wednesday, at least 300,000 people had fled Gezira state as paramilitaries advanced. Due to a lack of transportation, many have done so on foot, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Before the war reached it, almost six million people lived in Gezira, including 500,000 internally displaced people, of whom more than 85,000 were in Madani, according to the IOM.

“We live in very bad conditions. And they have gotten worse because of everything that has happened,” says Mozdalifah, a young woman from Khartoum who had moved to Wad Madani after the outbreak of the war and who was in a nearby town when it fell into the hands of the paramilitaries. “The [Fuerzas de] Rapid Support are everywhere and enter anywhere,” he adds, “there is no security in Sudan; “There is no suitable place.”

The fall of Wad Madani and practically all of Gezira has interrupted the operations of humanitarian agencies that were in the area, including the UN World Food Programme, which has suspended its aid to more than 800,000 people. Gezira is also the most fertile state in Sudan, and it is feared that the arrival of war will reduce agricultural production and worsen the alarming levels of food security in the country.

“In terms of humanitarian operations, it is very significant because Wad Madani is the first humanitarian center outside the capital. It not only served the population of Wad Madani and the State, but also the surrounding States. And from there we carried out evacuations from Khartoum and tried to send aid to Khartoum,” explains Mathilde Vu, advocacy director for Sudan at the NGO Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Before launching into Wad Madani, the Rapid Support Forces cemented their control and presence in the western region of Darfur, their traditional fiefdom and where since the end of October they have taken effective control of five of the six States that form it without that the army barely put up any resistance. The most notable advance was the capture of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur and the second largest city in Sudan.

Also in these regions, the progress of the paramilitaries has gone hand in hand with the deaths of hundreds of civilians, thousands of displaced people, selective assassinations, rapes, arbitrary detentions, torture, looting and accusations of ethnic cleansing. The worst atrocities were documented in Ardamata, a suburb of the West Darfur capital, El Geneina, where members of the Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias carried out a massacre of ethnic Masalit people. According to the initial count by a local human rights group, more than 1,300 people, including children and the elderly, were killed.

Criticism of the army

The rapid fall of Wad Madani and all of Gezira, which had traditionally stayed away from Sudan's peripheral conflicts, has generated deep confusion and great social upheaval. It has also multiplied distrust towards the army and criticism towards the military leadership, including towards its commander, Abdel Fattá al Burhan.

Among those who have raised their voices are pro-democratic sectors, but now also leaders of the Sudanese Islamist movement, which retains influence within the army and is one of its main allies. The Armed Forces have claimed to be investigating their withdrawal from Madani, something they did not do in Darfur. Furthermore, fear of paramilitaries has triggered calls to enlist and speed up training and the delivery of weapons to new recruits, and some armed groups in the east of the country are taking positions.

The fall of Gezira also opens a new chapter in the war, because it places the Rapid Support Forces in a much better position to maintain their offensive towards neighboring states, such as Gedaref and Sennar, while the army tries to rebuild itself. The Armed Forces only retain small pockets of territory in Khartoum State, mostly limited to fortified military bases, as well as most of the east and north of the country.

In Darfur, all attention is focused on the capital of the northern state, Al Fasher, where more than a million people live, many of them displaced from other states in the region. The last major bastion of the army in the region is located there and several major armed movements have been mobilized to defend the city in case it is attacked.

The latest advances by the paramilitaries have occurred less than two weeks after a bloc of East African countries (IGAD) announced, after a meeting in Djibouti, that the leaders of the opposing forces in Sudan had agreed to meet in less than 15 days . This information was quickly denied. In recent days, Sudanese diplomatic sources have once again assured local and regional media that both leaders have agreed to meet soon, but the date and agenda have not been set either. The main negotiations between the parties have been held in Jeddah under the auspices of Saudi Arabia and the United States, although the last round, in October, again concluded without progress.

The conflict has already left more than 12,000 dead, according to the most conservative counts, and has caused extensive devastation and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country, which currently has the most internally displaced people in the world.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_