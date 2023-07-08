Dina Mahmoud (London)

If women are among the most segments of Sudanese society, which pays a heavy price for the battles taking place between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the “rapid support” forces since mid-April, they also play a very important role, to deal with the crisis resulting from those battles, and their consequences. disastrous.

Since the outbreak of the confrontations, Sudanese women have actively participated in efforts to put an end to them, through dozens of initiatives and alliances that were launched to achieve this goal. They even contribute, with a significant share, to a United Nations-supported network called the “Platform for Peace in Sudan.” It works to provide support to those affected by the battles, a large part of whom are women and children.

This platform is also working on coordinating between the various initiatives rejecting violence, which are led by women in all states of Sudan, and facilitating communication between them, in addition to uniting efforts and demands related to the nature of the current stage of the crisis, in preparation for crystallizing plans that include support for women’s rights, in the period that will follow. The end of the battles.

On the 23rd of April, that is, less than 10 days after the outbreak of the fighting, female activists, led by the participants in the “Sudan Mothers” initiative condemning the current battles, organized the first women’s protest against the fighting, in the capital, Khartoum. Amid the exacerbation of material and human losses resulting from the unrest currently ravaging Sudan, coordination is being strengthened between various women’s organizations and groups across the country, in order to monitor the deteriorating humanitarian situation, in addition to putting pressure on the international community to contribute to stopping bloodshed.

At the same time, these groups are working, according to a report published by the United Nations’ “Relief Web” website, to provide medical services, psychological and relief support for the affected families, as well as providing food and water to the displaced, and facilitating the evacuation of those caught up in the fighting in various Sudanese regions. And headed by Khartoum, next to the Darfur region in the west of the country.

These services also include gathering information about the conditions of women in areas of combat and displacement, and discussing the best ways to extend a helping hand to them, in addition to coordinating existing initiatives to host displaced families, especially in the absence of equipped camps or temporary shelters in many cities and towns. .

Experts quoted Sudanese feminist activists as saying that the current conflict imposes challenges and restrictions on the work of the organizations in which they are involved, whether in areas that have become the scene of battles, or those where relative calm prevails, such as the states of South Kordofan and West Kordofan, which have not yet witnessed confrontations. directly between the two sides of the crisis.

Among the dangers that Sudanese women face in this regard are the kidnapping of some of them and the threat of others that they will face the same fate, in light of the lack of security.

Observers of Sudanese affairs stress that the pivotal role that women play in terms of attempts to mitigate the effects of the current fighting confirms the need to involve them in various efforts aimed at bringing the curtain down on the conflict and enabling them to exercise their rights, given that this represents one of the basic guarantees for the establishment of stability permanently. in Sudan.