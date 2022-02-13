This comes as the resistance committees and the forces of the Sudanese revolution announced new rallies, on Monday, in protest against the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on the 25th of October, which ended the partnership that had existed between civilians and the military since the overthrow of the Omar al-Bashir regime in April 2019.

In conjunction with these developments, Al-Burhan called, when meeting with the delegation of the African Union Commission headed by Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the Commission; To unify international and regional efforts to deal with the situation in the country.

Al-Burhan presented to the African delegation the government’s vision for resolving the current crisis according to four axes, including launching a comprehensive dialogue process that includes all political and social forces in the country without exception, with the exception of the National Congress Party, forming an independent national competency government to lead the remainder of the transitional period and making amendments to the constitutional document to keep pace. Variables of the country’s political scene; Emphasis on the holding of free and fair elections at the end of the transitional period.

A statement issued by the UN mission in Khartoum, on Sunday, said that the consultations held by its President Volker Peretz and his team included more than 35 local bodies and organizations through daily meetings that lasted for a whole month.

The statement made it clear that the consultation process was valuable and allowed listening to a set of views and proposals submitted by sectors of the Sudanese people to overcome the current political crisis.

The mission announced that it will publish a brief document summarizing the most important points of consensus among Sudanese stakeholders on issues and problems related to the transition.

Al-Burhan said, on Saturday, that the armed forces are keen to hand over power to an elected government or through political consensus; But the leaders of the popular movement confirmed that the protests calling for civilian rule will continue in order to keep the army away from the political scene, calling on all segments of the Sudanese people to engage in comprehensive civil disobedience.

The National Umma Party – the largest of the Sudanese parties – said, in a statement on Thursday, that the country has entered into a more severe political crisis due to the complex reality created by the measures of the 25th of October and the excessive violence in the face of peaceful processions, which led to the deaths of 79 people and the injury of more than 2,400. others.