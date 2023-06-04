Sudanese sources: artillery shelling on several areas in Khartoum

Eyewitnesses said that the Mohandessin area and some of the old neighborhoods of Omdurman, as well as neighborhoods in southern Khartoum, witnessed fierce fighting, on Saturday evening, between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, in which artillery was used in addition to light weapons.

Journalists confirmed that the city of “Kutum” in North Darfur also witnessed clashes that resulted in the killing of civilians.

And on Saturday, the Deputy Director of the Museums Department in Sudan, Ikhlas Abdel Latif, announced that the Rapid Support Forces had taken control of the National Museum in Khartoum, amid concerns about the safety of important artifacts, including mummies, amid the ongoing war.

She said the elements of The Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting the army for weeks, entered the museum on Friday, urging to "protect the country's heritage". She added that the museum workers are not aware of the situation inside because they stopped going to their workplace, after the conflict suddenly broke out on April 15, which forced the police guarding the facility to withdraw.

Tragedy of dead bodies

In the context, the Sudanese Red Crescent announced that the ongoing fighting in Sudan in Khartoum and Darfur forced the volunteers to bury 180 dead people whose bodies were recovered from the fighting areas, without knowing their identities.

The Red Crescent stated in a statement that since the fighting broke out on April 15, volunteers have buried 102 unidentified bodies in the Al-Shaqilab cemetery in the capital, and 78 other bodies in cemeteries in Darfur.

The army commander, Abd al-Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, who is fighting the war against him, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, have repeatedly pledged to protect civilians and secure humanitarian corridors.

The Red Crescent, which receives support from the International Committee of the Red Cross, said its volunteers found it difficult to move around the streets to retrieve bodies “due to security restrictions”.