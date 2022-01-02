Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok announced his resignation. He posted an appeal to the people of the country on the official page in Twitter January 2.

“I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister, leaving this place for the sons and daughters of my homeland so that they continue to rule the dear country towards a civil, democratic state,” he said in a video message.

In a statement, he stressed that a round table was needed to reach a new agreement on Sudan’s political transition to democracy.

Abdallah Hamdok announced his resignation less than two months after he was reinstated as part of a political agreement with the military. The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fatah al-Burkhan, and Hamdok signed a political agreement on November 21.

On October 25, Hamdok was detained by the military. General Fattah al-Burhan addressed the nation, declaring that he was dissolving the Sudanese government, while declaring a state of emergency in the country.

Following a military coup in April 2019, President Omar al-Bashir, who had been in office for more than 30 years, was ousted from power. The coup came amid protests that swept across the country. The protesters demanded that al-Bashir’s government cut prices, as well as solve the problem with power outages.