Traders who spoke to Sky News Arabia attributed the significant decline in the value of the national currency to huge transfers made by traders from bank accounts inside Sudan, amid talk of a large flight of savings in light of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the country, which is experiencing a devastating war that has entered its fifteenth month.

A trader told Sky News Arabia: “The demand for foreign currencies has increased since Monday evening and we are receiving orders that we cannot cover, which makes the price rise around the clock.”

He added: “There are conflicting explanations for the significant increase in demand for hard currencies, as some point to the desire of savers to convert their money into hard currencies and transfer it abroad in conjunction with the increasing wave of families fleeing abroad, but others say that the reason is due to a large government order to cover arms purchases and the costs of printing huge quantities of pounds in a European country.”

High pressure

The collapse of the pound is exacerbating the suffering of Sudanese at home and those fleeing the war to neighboring countries. At the local level, the sharp decline in the value of the pound is leading to further increases in inflation rates that have exceeded more than 500 percent, according to independent data.

In turn, the high inflation leads to doubling the prices of food commodities, which reduces the purchasing power of the local population in light of the fact that more than 60 percent have entered the unemployment cycle after the war as a result of losing their sources of income due to the closure of most state institutions and the private sector, and thus more people fall into the cycle of hunger at a time when the United Nations says that about 25 million people, including more than 14 million children, out of the country’s population estimated at about 48 million people, face the risk of famine and severe food insecurity.

On the other hand, the dependence of millions of Sudanese who have fled the country increases pressure on the exchange rate of the pound, as a large percentage of them depend on their local savings to cover their living and educational expenses.

Reasons and justifications

Economic expert Wael Fahmy sees the difficulty of controlling the exchange rate at present in light of the continued funding of the war effort and currency printing operations, and in light of the desire of many residents to convert their savings into hard currencies and the reliance of more than millions of those fleeing the war abroad on transferring from their accounts to cover their daily expenses in the countries to which they have been displaced.

Fahmy warns of the danger of the current rate of deterioration in the value of the pound, and explains to Sky News Arabia: “According to international standards, the national currency of any country is considered in crisis if the devaluation of the national currency against foreign currencies exceeds an average of 15 percent. In the case of Sudan, which has witnessed numerous exchange rate collapses, the percentage has reached more than 300 percent since the outbreak of the war until now.”