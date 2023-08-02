Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, Sudanese political forces held meetings in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss the formation of a “civil front” to end the crisis in Sudan. Sudan by John Godfrey. The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change said, in a statement, that a delegation affiliated with it met the Assistant Secretary of the League of Arab States, within the framework of mobilizing and coordinating international and regional efforts to end the crisis in Sudan.

The statement added that “the meeting with Zaki witnessed the discussion of developments in the situation in Sudan, in light of the continuing crisis and the accompanying humanitarian catastrophe.” The Sudanese delegation also reviewed, during the meeting, the formation of a “broad civil front”, with the aim of putting an end to the crisis, according to the statement.

For his part, Godfrey announced, in a separate statement, that he “attended fruitful meetings in Cairo with representatives of Sudanese civil society, coalitions and political parties.” Godfrey’s remarks came in a statement published by the US embassy on its Facebook page. The US statement indicated that the meeting between the Sudanese forces and Godfrey was held to discuss the efforts of the “Declaration of Freedom and Change” forces to form “a strong, broad and comprehensive representative civil coalition, focused on restoring the democratic transition in Sudan with regard to ending the crisis.”