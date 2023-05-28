The RSF (Fast Support Forces) says that Armed Forces carried out air strikes on “strategic infrastructure”

A spokesman for the paramilitary group Sudan RSF (Rapid Support Forces) stated it was this Saturday (May 27, 2023) that the SAF (Sudanese Armed Forces) broke the ceasefire.

According to the RSF, which seized the presidential palace in Khartoum on April 15, said the SAF launched “air strikes on strategic infrastructure“. The group also stated that “this flagrant breach of the agreement resulted in the complete destruction of a major coin printing plant“.

“Despite our continued respect for the ceasefire agreement, the SAF and its cronies of the [Omar] al-Bashir [ex-presidente do Sudão] show no such commitment.” wrote the spokesperson. the ceasefire was in effect since May 20mediated by Saudi Arabia and hair U.Suntil Monday (May 29).

On May 2, just over two weeks since the start of the conflict, the UN (United Nations) stated that more than 100,000 people had already left the country. According to the UN, it is estimated that more than 800,000 people leave Sudan. Of the total, around 600,000 would be Sudanese refugees and refugees welcomed by Sudan in search of safety. The main destinations are Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.