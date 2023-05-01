The paramilitary group Forças de Apoyo Rapid (FAR) announced this Sunday (30), unilaterally, a new 72-hour extension of the ceasefire that would expire at midnight local time (19:00 GMT), in order to facilitate the opening of corridors humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians in the face of the fighting.

“In response to international, regional and local appeals, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting at midnight,” the FAR said in a statement posted on Twitter.

This new extension, the third of 72 hours since the first was announced, on the last day 24, aims to “open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, allowing them to meet their needs and reach safe areas” , according to the paramilitaries.

The Sudanese army has yet to comment, although it has sent a special envoy to Saudi Arabia amid the Arab kingdom’s mediation efforts to stop the fighting.

In this sense, the FAR claimed to have a “strict commitment” to the end of hostilities and accused the Armed Forces of “continuously violating” previous armistices with attacks on paramilitary positions.

So far, all truces announced have been violated, although they have served to reduce the intensity of fighting in areas with the highest concentration of civilians.

Fighting in Sudan broke out on the 15th, amid tensions over the army’s reform process and the integration of paramilitaries into regular forces, within a political process to put the country back on a democratic path after the 2021 coup d’état. .

The conflict, which has already left 528 dead and more than 4,500 injured, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health, has left most hospitals in the areas of clashes out of work.

It has also caused acute shortages of basic commodities, driven tens of thousands of people from their homes and, according to the UN, caused more than 50,000 Sudanese to seek refuge in neighboring countries.