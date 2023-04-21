The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which is engaged in a battle with the Sudanese army, has unilaterally declared a ceasefire on the occasion of the Eid which begins Friday.

The ceasefire came into effect at 06:00 and is expected to last about 72 hours. It would also allow humanitarian corridors to be opened for the evacuation of civilians and visiting relatives, the RSF said in a press release. “The ceasefire coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr … to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and give them the chance to greet their families,” it read.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had stated that the army and paramilitary RSF should hold a ceasefire of at least three days to mark the end of Ramadan.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had stated that the army and paramilitary RSF should hold a ceasefire of at least three days to mark the end of Ramadan.

The Sudanese military has not commented immediately on the proposal. Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also did not raise the subject in a pre-recorded speech on the army's Facebook page.

Earlier on Friday, the capital Khartoum was shaken by bombardments and shelling. At least 350 people have been killed since fighting broke out between the RSF and the regular Sudanese army.

‘Attempted coup’

The bloody power struggle between the RSF and the Sudanese army erupted on Saturday, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian democracy, four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid mass protests and two years after a military coup . The RSF says it must act in ‘self-defense’ to fend off ‘an attempted coup’, adding that it is committed to a ‘complete ceasefire’ during the cease-fire period.

After the 2021 coup – after that there was another – Sudan was governed by a military council. There are major differences within that council about the direction the country should take and especially whether and when the promised transition to a civilian government can start.

Two ruffs are at the forefront of that battle: on the one hand, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the regular forces and de facto president of the country. On the other hand, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the deputy of the President and the leader of the strong paramilitary force – Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These fighters are now fighting each other in key strategic places in the capital Khartoum.

Integration

According to observers, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, better known as Hemedti, should see his force merged with the regular Sudanese army. The question then is who should lead that combined force and who is therefore the real boss in the country. The violence followed days of tension as RSF militias were mobilized across the country and posted in strategic locations around the country. The military saw this as a threat. It is still unclear who started the shooting, but African diplomats are pushing for a ceasefire.