The reception center for asylum seekers and refugees in Pau (south-western France) was the scene of a terrible drama on Friday. The head of the center was stabbed to death by a Sudanese migrant, who had recently been denied his asylum application. The investigators rule out, according to the first investigations, that it is a terrorist attack.

It’s a horrible drama. Even more frightening because the victim has been involved throughout his professional life in the defense of migrants and those seeking asylum. Even more horrifying because the murderer has been in prison for attacks with a knife, “said the mayor of Pau, François Bayrou, in statements to France Bleu radio.

The Isard COS asylum seekers reception center (CADA) in Pau, where the crime took place, has 257 places and welcomes asylum seekers and refugees.

The victim, whose identity has not been made public, was 46 years old and a father of a family. He was stabbed multiple times in the chest and died of his injuries shortly after being attacked.

The alleged murderer, a 38-year-old Sudanese migrant who arrived in France in 2015, was arrested by the French police shortly after the crime and thanks to the help of other workers at the center, who managed to immobilize him before the arrival of the agents.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, explained that the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) had initially rejected his request for asylum, but the administrative justice had authorized his presence on the national territory.

Later, he was convicted of “a brawl with a knife” and had already served his prison sentence, the minister explained. Upon leaving prison, he was summoned twice by OFPRA to inform him that he had to leave the national territory because he had been convicted by the courts. But he did not attend those calls. I had another slope when the drama happened.

“As he had to leave the national territory, without a doubt, he came here, but it will be the prosecutor of the Republic who will have the opportunity to detail the reasons, if there are any,” said the minister, who traveled to Pau after the crime.

Darmanin highlighted “the admirable work” that these centers carry out throughout the national territory. And he urged the far-right politicians not to take advantage of this crime to cause controversy and “mix everything up, on this day of mourning for Pau, for the country and for solidarity.”

“After everything we’ve been through, what was a Sudanese migrant, convicted and imprisoned, still doing in our territory, it seems, for assault with a knife? , former National Front.

Bardella demanded “a moratorium on immigration”, because, in his opinion, “the hospitality accorded to the whole Earth seriously damages the security of the French.” “We have been saying it for years: to expel is to protect,” added number two of Marine Le Pen’s party.