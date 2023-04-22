The leader of the Sudanese Army, Abdelfatah al Burhan, announced this Saturday, April 22, that “in the next few hours” the evacuation of nationals of countries such as the United States, Great Britain, France and China by air from Khartoum will begin.

“The evacuation process of all missions whose countries so request is expected to begin in the coming hours, as the United States, Great Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and citizens by air with military transport planes belonging to to its Armed Forces from Khartoum. And that process is scheduled to start immediately,” Armed Forces spokesman Nabil Abdullah said in a statement.

The source confirmed that “the Saudi diplomatic mission was evacuated by land to Port Sudan (east) and from there by plane to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the departure of the Jordanian mission will be ensured later in the same way”.

This way Saudi Arabia would be the first country to evacuate its diplomatic mission from Sudanalthough the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry has announced that “preparations for the evacuation have begun”, without confirming that it has already been carried out, in which nationals from other “sister countries” will also be repatriated, without giving further details.

Al Burhan received calls from the heads of various countries to “request that the evacuation of its citizens be facilitated and guaranteed and diplomatic missions of the country, and His Excellency agreed to provide the necessary assistance to ensure this to several countries,” the statement said.

(Keep reading: Sudan: WHO says that there are already 413 dead and 3,551 wounded in the conflict).

People flee the conflict in Sudan.

The powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) announced a few hours ago that it was also giving the green light to the “partial” reopening of Sudanese airports to proceed with the evacuation of foreigners.

However, it is unknown what each group controls in the capitalsince both opposing parties claim to have control of the same facilities, as is the case of Khartoum International Airport, the largest in Sudan.

In the last two days, several countries such as the United States, Japan, Spain and South Korea have announced the deployment of planes to Djibouti, some 1,700 kilometers from the Sudanese capital, from where the evacuation will be coordinated.

(Also read: Still no truce: conflict continues in Sudan after sixth day of intense fighting).

Khartoum International Airport remains closed and intense clashes continue between the warring parties in the vicinity of this vital facility, despite the truce in force.

At least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflictaccording to the latest count released yesterday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The fighting that began on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the FAR arose after weeks of tension over the reform of the security forces in the negotiations to form a new transitional government.

Both forces were the architects of the joint coup that overthrew the transitional government of Sudan in October 2021.

EFE

More news

Sudan: 24-hour ceasefire to treat wounded was violated in minutes

More than 100 dead in fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan

Landslide in Africa kills at least 19 people, including two babies