Hundreds of nationals of different countries around the world gather in Port Sudan, who fled the hell of violence in Khartoum, according to a report by the British “Sky News” network.

They are standing in front of the Maritime Social Club in the coastal Sudanese city, as the place has now turned into a reporting and registration center for evacuation ships.

When a name or passport number is mentioned aloud, hopes rise among hundreds in a fleeting moment, but these hopes are quickly dashed for all but one person.

The Sudanese here are few in comparison to the other Yemenis and Syrians who registered their names to board a Saudi warship preparing to arrive.

Among them were Syrians who fled the war in their country to Sudan, taking it as a refuge, but the war pursued them there.

Raeda, a Syrian woman, says, “We are suffering… We have not even seen a war like this in Syria.”

Raeda was in Sudan to visit her brother for a week, and was stranded there as fighting broke out.

“An unlikely life”

As for the Sudanese citizen who was residing in Khartoum, Moataz Abbas, he says: “Life there cannot be tolerated. The basic ingredients do not exist. There are no pharmacies or hospitals. Food and water are depleted.” “Houses near us were destroyed,” he added.

However, the full picture of displacement in Sudan is still not entirely clear.

An elderly woman pleaded: “Don’t talk about conflict. Talk about asylum, we need it.”

A ferry departed from the port of Othman Digna in the hours before noon, when the heat became severe, and the destination was Saudi Arabia.

Sudanese return to their country

In contrast, others returned to Sudan from Saudi Arabia, a 10-hour journey.

This was the first flight within a new line that helps those wishing to return to the country and cannot wait for the airports to open.

Many of these were in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, to perform Umrah, and decided to return quickly to their country, although they were granted a temporary exemption.

“Death comes to you anywhere,” said Ibrahim al-Tayeb.

“It is important that we are with our families,” added Al-Tayeb, who was on board the ferry making its way to Sudan.