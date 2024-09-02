Sudanese Health: Flood victims rise to 173

Khartoum (Agencies)

The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced that the number of victims of heavy rains and floods in Sudan has risen to 173 dead and 505 injured since the beginning of the rainy season last June.

Eleven out of 18 states in Sudan were affected by the floods, with 18,665 homes destroyed and 14,947 others damaged, according to the ministry. More than 170,000 Sudanese were affected by the floods.

In Kassala State, floods caused by the Gash River caused extensive damage to agricultural lands and homes.

The collapse of the Arbaat Dam near Port Sudan on August 25 exacerbated the crisis, killing at least 60 people and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

Last Thursday, the United Nations World Food Programme announced the start of distributing food aid in the Sudanese region of Darfur.

Sudan experiences annual floods during the period from June to October.