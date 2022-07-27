Many natural building materials such as lime, rocky stones, river mud and local woods such as acacia, laurel and bamboo are available in Sudan.

The cost of these materials is more than 60 percent less than imported materials such as cement and other wood.

According to Engineer Muhammad Al-Badawi, he and a number of interested parties are working to enhance the use of local materials that are abundantly available, by developing and increasing the efficiency of their use.

Al-Badawi told Sky News Arabia that the biggest challenge for them is to develop local materials so that they give better advantages than imported materials in terms of durability and aesthetics.

Al-Badawi explained that the idea of ​​returning to nature and using local materials came from the growing need to build housing for young people.

He added: “In light of the population increase and the high cost of imported building materials, many resort to postponing their housing projects, but if young people choose building models that rely on locally developed materials, this helps reduce cost, and increases the aesthetic and design form in harmony with the environment. Sudanese”.

Until the end of the seventies of the last century, the residents of the Sudanese countryside depended on the local materials available in their areas to build their homes. In the north, the houses were built of pure mud and roofed with palm stems and leaves, and then decorated with Nubian inscriptions placed on their doors, which were often made of the stems of acacia trees that grow abundantly on the banks of the river. Nile.

As for the west, the Blue Nile and some parts of the east of the country, until recently, the prevailing style was to build what is known as “al-Qatati”, which are semi-circular rooms, the lower half of which is built with ordinary mud, and the upper half with thin herbal sticks with a soft texture.

The matter has shifted dramatically over the past years, as buildings in most rural areas have become similar to their counterparts in cities, but the huge jump in the prices of imported building materials made many think of possible alternatives, which encouraged the recent trends led by Al-Badawi and other interested parties.

In this context, Al-Badawi pointed out that changing concepts and increasing environmental awareness are all factors that directly contribute to promoting a culture of returning to nature to devise high-end designs that are implemented with local materials that are low in cost and have high environmental benefits.

Al-Badawi and a number of young engineers are seeking solutions to the problems associated with the use of local materials, such as their poor ability to withstand heavy rain, high winds or fires.

In this context, Musab, a newly graduated civil engineer, says that he is working with a group of his colleagues to develop the efficiency of local materials and increase their ability to resist, by taking advantage of the successive scientific developments and experiences of some other countries with similar nature and climatic conditions to Sudan.

Although the current young generation was born in an era of architectural competition in many countries of the world and the spread of skyscrapers, tall buildings and designs based on manufactured materials, the idea of ​​returning to nature seems very encouraging to Muhammad Anwar, a university graduate at the beginning of his career.

Anwar told “Sky News Arabia” that designs based on the use of natural and local materials look beautiful and are more suitable for the local environment, and most importantly, they are low-cost and suit the difficult economic conditions experienced by most Sudanese youth.