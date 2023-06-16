Sudanese stuck in Dubai confirmed that they live in their second homeland, and that the emirate honored them with material, psychological and medical support to overcome the crisis imposed on them by the ongoing war in their country, and they expressed their highest expressions of thanks and gratitude to the leadership that ordered the provision of all means of care and support.

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Lashkari, told «Emirates Today» that the committee – under the directives of the leadership – worked to provide all means of support and assistance to hundreds of Sudanese stranded in the Emirate of Dubai, due to the war that took place in their country and prevented their return.

Lashkari stated that those who came to the Emirate of Dubai for the purpose of tourism and were unable to return, were provided with high-level hotel accommodations, in addition to following up and visiting them on a daily basis, providing psychological and moral support for them and their families, and overcoming any obstacles they face during their hosting period, and work teams have been allocated whose task is to continuously communicate with them. at any time to meet any of their requirements.

Sudanese stranded in Dubai, whom Emirates Today met, confirmed that they live in their second homeland, and that the UAE provided them and their children with a role model of generosity and generosity, at a time when circumstances prevented them from returning to their country.

Dr. Sirr Al-Khatim Ismail Sari said that he and his family, consisting of five members, were stuck in Dubai when they came for tourism for days, only to be surprised by the outbreak of war and the closure of airspace in front of the return of aviation, and they found themselves in a very complicated situation, especially since their money was about to run out and there was nowhere else they could go.

And he continued, “What happened was that the leaders of the Emirates were the first to feel our suffering and our crisis, and the lofty decisions from the first days of the crisis were the lifeline for all Sudanese stranded in the country, after their situation had been turned upside down.”

Enas Abdel Moneim (a doctor) stated that she had never imagined that what happened would happen in her country, but it was fortunate that she and her family were at that time visitors to the Emirates, “the land of goodness and giving”, which embraced them as her children, as is her habit with all peoples suffering from crises.

She emphasized that she and her family live as if they were in their homeland, obtaining all human rights, including health, psychological and material care, which made it easier for them to repercussions of the emergency events that befell their country.

Muhammad Salah Al-Mubarak stated that he and his family came to the UAE as a visitor for the purpose of tourism, and their affairs were going well, except that after only eight days of their presence, the war broke out in Sudan, and the door of return was closed in their face, which caused them anxiety and great fear of the possible repercussions.

He added: «We were surprised by decisions issued only by real leaders, who care about human affairs wherever they are, as the Emirate of Dubai provided us with high-level hotel accommodations, in addition to facilitating and facilitating matters related to residence, and medical and psychological services for women and children that facilitated the trauma of war, and enabled them to live with dignity. and dignity.”

Walaa Abdel Moneim (wife and mother of three children) said that the UAE’s embrace of the stranded Sudanese is not strange for its leaders and people, and that it is the only country in the world that has embraced all the peoples of the earth and brought them together in one fabric on its land in peace and security.

And she continued, “What the Emirates provided made us feel that we live in our homeland.” She thanked the leaders of the Emirates for what they offered, stressing that the hospitality and good treatment they received is only issued by the leaders and people of the Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had directed all forms of support to be provided to the Sudanese brothers in the UAE whose flights and travel to their country were halted, as a result of the exceptional emergency events in Sudan.

His Highness directed the immediate start of providing support and following up on all the affairs of the stranded brothers in the UAE, and ensuring the provision and fulfillment of the necessary needs for them, whether in housing, necessary health care and other life matters, and working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to the Republic of Sudan at a later time.

