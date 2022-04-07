“The court acquitted all the defendants and released them immediately,” said Abdullah Darf, a member of the defendants’ defense team, led by former Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour.

He added that the prosecution still has the opportunity to appeal the verdict, noting that the court “did not find any evidence to convict the accused.” The case involved 13 defendants, including Ghandour, who faced charges such as “undermining the constitutional order and financing terrorism,” Darf told AFP.

A few hours after the verdict was issued; Ghandour appeared in the courtyard of his house surrounded by a group of Brotherhood members; Among them is the former minister and governor of the capital, Abdel Halim Al-Muta’afi, who is accused of corruption cases.

In June 2020, the Public Prosecution arrested Ghandour, al-Jazouli, and 11 others on charges related to terrorism, planning a military coup, inciting war against the state, money laundering and terrorist financing.

Lawyer Moez Hazra told Sky News Arabia that the strange thing is that the court judge presented a clear charge to the defendants only a few days before the verdict was issued, which indicates a kind of speed in issuing the decision.

Hazrat saw that the case comes in light of an atmosphere that is witnessing a clear impact on justice in the country, which constitutes a major setback.

In the same context; British-based journalist Nimeiri Hussein Megawer points out that the release of Brotherhood leaders is expected because their members still control the joints of the deep state.

Mujawar told Sky News Arabia that it is clear that the trial of the Brotherhood for the crimes and atrocities they committed against the Sudanese people will take place only in the light of a complete civilian transition; As he put it.