She explained that the position of operations so far in the capital includes limited clashes around the vicinity of the General Command and the center of Khartoum.

She indicated that the armed forces completely control all their headquarters, and there is no truth to what is being circulated about the rapid support forces’ seizure of the leadership, the guest house, or the presidential palace.

The statement stated that “the Air Force carried out strikes against a number of hostile targets, and this will continue until the liquidation of the last enclave of the Rapid Support Forces in the capital, where they began to carry out sporadic looting and looting under threat of the property of defenseless citizens.”

The besieged Sudanese capital has entered the third day of fierce fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in a fierce competition for control of the country, as the number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the week has risen to 97.

Commander of the Rapid Support Forces

For his part, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, “Hamidti,” called on the international community to take immediate action and intervene against “the crimes of the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,” as he described it.

What is happening in Sudan?