05/31/2023 – 3:43 am

Sudan’s army has suspended its participation in negotiations in Saudi Arabia – mediated by this country and the United States – to reach a truce with the paramilitaries vying for power, a government source announced to AFP this Wednesday (31).

The army took the decision “because the rebels never applied one of the points of the temporary truce agreement that provides for their withdrawal from hospitals and homes. And they continue to violate the truce, said the source, who requested anonymity.

The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, involves the army, commanded by General Abdel Fatah al Burhan, and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Saudi and American mediators announced on Monday (29) that the two parties had agreed to extend for five days a humanitarian truce in force since May 22, but the interruption in fighting was violated with air strikes, artillery fire and displacement. of armored.

The conflict, which left at least 1,800 dead, according to the NGO ACLED, and nearly 1.5 million displaced people and refugees, according to the UN, continues to cause fatalities and forcing families to leave their homes.

Before the new conflict, Sudan was already one of the poorest countries in the world. And after nearly seven weeks of war, 25 of Sudanese’s 45 million people can no longer survive without humanitarian aid, the UN said.























