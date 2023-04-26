A statement issued on Wednesday morning by the Office of the Armed Forces Spokesman:

• The rebel militia (referring to the Rapid Support Forces) began storming Al-Huda, Soba, and Women’s prisons in Omdurman, and forcing the prison police to release the inmates after killing and wounding some police employees.

• Kober prison administration released its inmates due to the interruption of water, electricity and ration services, which created an additional threat to security and public tranquility in the city of Khartoum.

• The authority to manage and supervise the country’s prisons is outside the jurisdiction of the army, and falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Interior’s Prisons Police Department.

• The army has no interest in releasing inmates from their prisons in this way, which puts people’s security and reassurance at stake.

• The armed forces are not concerned with any statements issued by any group or individuals who were released from these prisons in this way.

Recently, Sudan witnessed prison break-ins or prisoner releases, most notably Kober Prison, where former President Omar al-Bashir and his senior officials were held.

And on Tuesday night, Ahmed Haroun, a former Sudanese official in the Bashir regime, said that he had left Kober prison with other former officials, and that they would provide protection for themselves.

It was not immediately clear if al-Bashir, who spent long periods in a military hospital, was in prison.