The commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, agreed to meet with the head of the Sudanese special forces, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti). This was announced on April 26 by the TV channel Al Hadath referring to Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of South Sudan Dan Dow.

It is noted that the meeting should take place outside the country’s capital Khartoum. Dau also called on the conflicting parties to extend the ceasefire in Sudan for 72 hours.

Earlier, on April 25, Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said that Russia was ready to assist Sudan in resolving the situation in the country. She called on the Sudanese parties to quickly take the necessary steps to end hostilities.

On the same day, the Sudanese army said that special forces had seized the building of the Omani embassy and stole the car of the diplomatic mission. It was also reported about the seizure of the central state biological laboratory with samples of diseases.

The parties to the conflict agreed to a ceasefire for 72 hours on April 24. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the overall goal is to return civilian government to power in Sudan.

The situation in the country has escalated due to disagreements between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy, Mohammed Daglo. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the capital, Khartoum.

The death toll from the clashes in the country has risen to 600, according to Sudan’s minister of health. WHO representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid, told a weekly UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that 459 people have died and more than 4,000 have been injured in the armed conflict.