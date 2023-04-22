Sudan – The leader of the Sudanese Army, Abdelfatah al Burhan, announced today that “in the next few hours” the evacuation of citizens of countries such as the United States, Great Britain, France and China by air from Khartoum will begin, after the paramilitary group Support Forces Rápido (FAR) announced a few hours ago that it would help the “partial” reopening of Sudanese airports to proceed with the evacuation of foreigners.

The outlook right now is completely unpredictable.

First, because it is unknown what each group controls in the capital, since both opposing parties claim to have control of the same facilities; and second, because gunshots and airstrikes resound in Khartoum, because the opposing sides have not kept their promise to cease fire for three days, on the occasion of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, after a week of fighting. And now both sides have expressed that they will collaborate with the evacuations.

The statement by army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan followed promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (FAR) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations.

“The evacuation process of all missions whose countries so request is expected to begin in the coming hours, as the United States, Great Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and citizens by air with military transport planes belonging to to its Armed Forces from Khartoum. And that process is scheduled to start immediately,” Armed Forces spokesman Nabil Abdullah said in a statement.

He further clarified that Saudi Arabs and Jordanians were leaving by air via Port Sudan, 650 km (400 miles) from Khartoum.

Black smoke billows over Khartoum International Airport as fighting rages between the two rival generals. © AFP

Burhan said the army was providing safe routes but some airports, including those in Khartoum and Nyala, Darfur’s largest city, remained problematic.

For his part, the head of the FAR, Hemedti, expressed on Facebook, early on Saturday, that he had received a phone call from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in which “they emphasized the need to adhere to a high full fire and provide protection for humanitarian and medical workers.

For this reason, the FAR declared itself willing to partially open all airports to allow evacuations. However, Khartoum International Airport has been caught up in the fighting and the status of and control over the other airports is unclear.

Residents of Omdurman and Bahri, Khartoum’s twin cities, said fighting intensified late Saturday morning after a relative calm, with airstrikes near the state broadcaster and shootings in several areas.

On the other hand, live television images showed a huge cloud of black smoke, rising from the Khartoum airport and the sound of gunshots and artillery shells.

With EFE and Reuters