Today, Friday, Sudanese army sources said that at least 50 Ethiopian soldiers were killed during clashes with Sudanese forces in the border region.

Two high-ranking Sudanese army officers said, in statements to the German news agency (dpa), on condition of anonymity, that the fighting began after Ethiopian soldiers launched separate attacks on the Sudanese army in one of the “Al-Fashaqa” areas on Thursday.

The two officers added that a Sudanese soldier was also killed during the clashes.

The two officers stated that the Sudanese army was able to regain agricultural lands and control an Ethiopian army camp.

There has been no immediate comment from the Ethiopian authorities on this account.