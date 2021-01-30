Asma Al-Husseini, agencies (Cairo, Khartoum)

The Security Committee of the State of Gedaref has expedited the transfer of Ethiopian refugees from reception centers on the borders to permanent camps, in anticipation of a new wave of fighting in the Tigray region.

Sudanese sources said: The Ethiopian forces deployed in the Tigray region bordering the state of Gedaref in eastern Sudan, and that they tightened the closure of roads and border crossings leading to Sudan, which led to a decrease in the number of refugees fleeing from Tigray region to Sudan.

Earlier, American sources revealed to Bloomberg that Ethiopia had transferred heavy weapons to its borders with Sudan, and explained that foreign diplomats, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that the Ethiopian army had deployed weapons, including tanks and anti-aircraft batteries, in the border region with Sudan in the past two weeks.

This comes at a time when the Sudanese authorities deployed military reinforcements in the Basanda region in the state of Gadaref, on the border with Ethiopia, after Ethiopian militias kidnapped 3 Sudanese merchants, after they penetrated the Sudanese borders with a depth of 7 kilometers.

In another context, the Sudanese government deployed tangible military reinforcements to restore stability in South Darfur against the backdrop of renewed bloody tribal confrontations there.

Yesterday, the official Sudanese News Agency, SUNA, quoted the acting governor of South Darfur, Hamid Al-Tijani Hanoun, his statement that the state had received large additional forces from the Rapid Support Forces, known as the Peace Shield Forces, against the background of the confrontations in the states of West and South Darfur.

Hanoun explained, in a speech to the forces that arrived in Nyala, that it is considered a “major push for the peace process and the protection of civilians,” noting that it has a specific mission and is working on law enforcement with a legal advisor in all its movements.

For his part, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces in South Darfur, Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Jumah, confirmed during the same event that the additional forces arrived in the state with the mission of peacekeeping and rapid intervention to resolve tribal conflicts, pointing out that it is at the disposal of the State Security Committee and will work jointly with other military forces .

This measure comes against the background of the bloody tribal clashes that left, in particular, dozens of dead and wounded in the “Gereida locality”.