The comments following the resignation of the German UN representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, are not friendly. There is still no solution in sight for the country.

Whe call after the German UN Special Representative for Sudan after his resignation was not friendly. Volker Perthes’ resignation as head of the UNITAMS mission was “overdue,” said Sudanese political scientist Kholood Khair on Platform which has been descending into violence since April. Sudan expert and former American diplomat Cameron Hudson wrote there that a special envoy was needed who “has the ability, experience and respect of the parties and the international community (something Perthes never had)”.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

When Perthes presented his latest situation report to the UN Security Council in New York last week, he concluded by saying that he had asked Secretary-General António Guterres to relieve him of his duties. He did not comment on the reasons. The Middle East expert and former director of the Science and Politics Foundation has headed the new “Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan” since 2021. However, there has been no talk of a transition to democracy that the UN could support since fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.