Sudan: WHO says that there are already 413 dead and 3,551 injured in conflict

The fighting that broke out almost a week ago in Sudan They already leave more than 400 dead and 3,500 injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Friday, April 21.

A total of “413 people were killed and 3,551 injured,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a news conference in Geneva.

James Elder, UNICEF spokesman, noted that “at least 9 children died in the fighting and more than 50 were injured.” “Unfortunately, we know that as long as the fighting continues, children will continue to pay the price,” he added.

He also noted that vital pre-fighting care for some 50,000 severely malnourished children “was interrupted.” “The lives of these children are threatened,” he stressed.

Due to the fighting, many families have been trapped, with little or no access to electricity, water, food and medicine. Sudan has one of the highest child malnutrition rates in the world, with more than 600,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition before the recent fighting, according to UNICEF.

This Friday the clashes between the regular army and the paramilitaries continued, despite the repeated calls for a ceasefire on the occasion of the end of Ramadan festival.

