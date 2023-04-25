There’s a “high risk of biohazard” in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, after one of the warring parties seized a laboratory, where pathogens of measles and cholera are studied and other hazardous biological materials. This was reported by the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid, speaking to journalists in Geneva via video link from the African country.

The WHO executive explained that the technicians were unable to access the National Public Health Laboratory to secure the materials. “This is the main concern: no possibility for technicians to access the laboratory and secure the biological material and substances available,” he said, without specifying which of the two warring parties took possession of the facility.