While officials and observers who spoke to Sky News Arabia saw that ending the mission’s mission was a natural matter, as its presence was no longer useful after the outbreak of war on April 15, others said that the war increased the necessity of the presence of a UN body working to protect civilians and monitor violations. to which they are exposed.

Reasons for opposing the mission

Since its assignment in June 2020 to support the political and civil transition in Sudan, the mission has faced significant opposition from elements of the National Congress “Brotherhood” regime that ruled Sudan since 1989 before its overthrow in April 2019.

This opposition increased further after the role it played in reaching an agreement on December 5, 2022 between civilians and the army, known as the “Framework Agreement,” which included provisions ending the coup carried out by army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, 2021, which overthrew the civilian government of Abdullah Hamdok.

Innocent Balemba Zahanda, head of UNITAM's Civilian Protection Office, described the demands to end the mission's mission as an attempt to stop documenting violations that would be evidence to prosecute the parties to the fighting.

Al-Hadi Idris, a member of the Sovereignty Council who was dismissed by Al-Burhan following the outbreak of war, agrees with Zahanda’s vision. He told Sky News Arabia: “Elements of the former regime fear international monitoring because they committed major crimes, especially in Darfur. Moreover, after the October 25 coup, they continued to plan a war.” Comprehensive; therefore, they believe that the presence of the mission may document violations and crimes that could constitute evidence to convict them internationally.”

According to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Taha Ayoub, the objection to the presence of the mission comes from concerns related to the nature of its mission, which conflicts with the desires of elements of the former regime and those who support the continuation of military rule.

Ayoub explains in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok’s request to form the mission includes providing assistance in various legal, political, economic, legal, social, cultural and other fields, most notably of course the issue of democratic transformation in the country, and this was rejected by the military and elements of the former regime, and it is This explains the attempts to put the brakes on bringing the mission in the first place and then work to thwart it.”

Expected outcomes

Experts believe that the process of ending the mission's mission is a prelude to establishing a new international mechanism that has the ability to intervene to stop the current war.

The decision to end the UNITAMS mission, issued by the UN Security Council in December 2023, carried strong indications of the possibility of the Security Council moving to a more effective mechanism that differs in nature from the nature of the UNITAMS mission, which was more focused on political aspects, as it stipulated the Council’s commitment International Security affirms the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan, and expresses concern about the continued violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions, especially international humanitarian law, human rights violations and their profound effects on civilians.

Regarding who can work to fill the void resulting from the absence of the UN mission, Ambassador Taha Ayoub says that the answer depends primarily on what will result from the current raging state of war, the possible endings of which are difficult to predict.

He explains, “If the results of the war are in accordance with the desires of the warring powers, the matter will require intervention of a different kind. But if the war ends as the Sudanese wish, we will see another UNITAMS with a new guise and leadership that takes into account giving the country the opportunity for development and advancement.”

In the same context, Bakri Al-Jak, professor of politics at the American University, says that the mission’s existence ceased to exist after the outbreak of the war, as the nature of its work included civilian and political tasks.

He added to Sky News Arabba: “The mission does not have military forces, so it cannot do much to stop the current war.”

Mohamed Khalifa Siddiq, professor of political science at Sudanese universities, researcher at the Center for African Studies, and member of the Arab Association for Political Science in Cairo, points out that the completion of the UNTAMS withdrawal does not mean the United Nations will leave the country.

He explained in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The UN envoy Ramtane Lamamra will try to do what the mission has not done before, and I believe that he is worthy of filling the void due to his extensive knowledge of the Sudanese file.”

But for UN expert Ahmed Al-Tijani, Sayed Ahmed Al-Tijani, ending the mission of the UNITAM mission indicates going to item seven.

He told the Sky News Arabia website: “UNITAMS came at the request of Hamdok’s government to implement Chapter VI of the United Nations, which aims for United Nations specialists to work with the legitimate government to achieve good governance, to advance and develop government institutions, and to conduct the cycle of economic and social and political reform, but the objectors are On these tasks, those demanding the mission’s departure were not aware that they were dragging the country towards implementing Chapter Seven, which does not require government approval, and could include landing forces, a flight ban, and prohibiting the carrying of weapons to create a climate for the safety of citizens.”

facts