US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told Congress on Wednesday that US negotiators involved in talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at extending a ceasefire between the two sides in the conflict in Sudan are “cautiously optimistic.”
Nuland said, in her testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that she spoke this morning with US officials in the talks that began on Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
