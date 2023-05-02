At the diplomatic negotiating table to mediate the conflict in Sudan, one piece of information cannot be missing: the weather forecast. The water cycle of the Nile River and its tributaries dictates the country’s past and future in the African Sahel region, as well as its relationship with neighboring nations. It is an example of how geopolitics is and will be increasingly intertwined with climate change, especially in one of the cradles of civilization.

If in the last three years Sudan has been devastated by the biggest floods of the century and rains that affected more than 800 thousand people in 17 of the 18 states of the country, for the coming months, the forecast points to a scenario at the other extreme: drought and high temperatures , a combination that should add even more gunpowder to the weapons of the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces, the two military factions that plunged the country into a new military conflict on the last 15th.

“A dry season and severe heat waves will have significant negative impacts on the agricultural irrigation system and therefore on food security, as well as the potential to trigger bushfires and deaths,” explained Dave MacLeod, professor of climate risk at the University of Cardiff. , in an interview with People’s Gazette.

The expert, who has spent the last few years studying ways to prevent flash floods in communities along the Nile River in Sudan, explained that there is currently a 73% chance of the El Niño climatic phenomenon forming on the planet, between May and June. For Sudan, this means water scarcity and a lot of heat, events that tend to be aggravated by the general increase in temperatures on the planet.

“There is a large body of evidence and papers linking high temperatures to escalating violence and aggression in various countries. If a strong El Niño develops and confirms a hot and dry season, this could plausibly contribute to exacerbating the intensity of the conflict in Sudan”, added the professor.

However, the disappearance or excess of water in the Nile is far from being an issue exclusively for Sudan. The leaders of neighboring Egypt and Ethiopia are also looking at the sky and weapons. These two countries have been dragging on for decades an international dispute over the right to use and manage the river’s water and now see in the Sudanese game a chance to win or lose allies in their regional demands, especially involving the construction of the Great Dam of the Renaissance of Ethiopia (GERD) , a pharaonic work that will change the dynamics of the river.

In 2020, the biggest flood in the last hundred years in Sudan affected more than 800,000 people | NASA Earth Observatory

regional tension

To understand the dispute, it is necessary to follow the course of the Nile River to its sources. The lowest portion is also the most famous: it bathes Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea. But before forming the famous river, the waters of its two main tributaries need to unite: the White Nile and the Blue Nile, a meeting that takes place precisely in the Sudanese capital currently in flames, Khartoum. Before that, the White Nile travels 3,700 kilometers from Uganda. The Blue Nile, on the other hand, departs from the Ethiopian highlands, a journey of 1,300 kilometers to the meeting point.

Since the 1950s, Ethiopia has speculated about building a dam on the Blue Nile River, a $4 billion mega-project that resumed in 2011 and is now 90% complete. According to forecasts by the Ethiopian government, the dam will be able to generate electricity for 60% of the population that is not yet connected to the grid.

However, a deviation in the river in a region extremely connected to it and susceptible to current weather phenomena immediately caught the attention of those at the end of this line. Egyptians fear losing control over the flow of water and suffering from extreme droughts. Therefore, they took the issue to the UN Security Council, a discussion that has been paralyzed several times in the last decade and threatens to trigger a war with every advance in the infrastructure of the dam.

Expressed geographically between the two rivals, is Sudan. “Certainly, the current conflict in Sudan could exacerbate any collective settlement regarding the dispute over Nile waters and the GERD dam in Ethiopia. To reach a regulatory agreement on shared water resources, governments need to be effective. As long as the conflict lasts, this will not be the case,” explained Tobias Zumbrägel, a researcher at the University of Heidelberg focused on the impact of climate change in the Middle East. “It is possible that countries like Egypt and Ethiopia are trying to support different factions in Sudan, which they are hoping for help in winning their political interest.”

external support

After weeks of tension over the reform of the security forces and the negotiation of a new transitional government, Sudan’s two main political leaders went into combat: General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, known as “Hemetti”, commander of the of Rapid Support, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leader of the national army and responsible for maintaining long-standing relations between the Egyptian and Sudanese military.

For the past three years, the Egyptians have conducted joint military exercises on Sudanese soil as demonstrations of “Arab strength” in relation to progress in building the Ethiopian dam. in Sudan, hostages were immediately taken by Hemetti’s paramilitaries, prompting the Egyptian government to issue an “ultimatum” to the Rapid Support Forces demanding the release of their soldiers.

The UAE has spent billions of dollars in recent years buying farmland irrigated from the Sudanese section of the Nile as a way to provide food for its own desert-dwelling population. The country has a long-standing relationship with General “Hemetti”, connected to gold mining, which guarantees support for paramilitaries in the Sudanese internal conflict.

Since then, at least 528 people have died and 4,599 have been injured, according to the most recent data released by Sudanese authorities. According to the United Nations, the numbers could be even higher due to the difficulty in collecting information in the field.

“We are no longer just talking about a water problem, which is a big problem in itself, but we are also talking about an entire region that is really under threat of becoming even more destabilized”, opines Zumbrägel.

Construction work on a promenade on the Nile River in the Zamalek district of Cairo | EFE/Isaac J. Martin

dangerous extremes

Even before the recent fighting, almost 16 million people in Sudan, including 4 million refugees and internally displaced people, were already dependent on aid in the country. This means that one in three Sudanese are in need of humanitarian aid. Water and the Nile are main characters again in this crisis.

In 2020, after extreme rainfall caused by the inverse climate effect, La Niña, the White and Blue Nile rivers overflowed, causing unprecedented devastation in the country. White Nile State is home to the second largest refugee population in Sudan, with more than 280,000 individuals, 84% of whom are women and children. Hundreds of thousands of people lost homes, crops and refugee shelters were washed away, preventing access and humanitarian aid. Since then, the prevalence of La Niña has continued to wreak havoc, the latest being torrential rains in November 2022, which also affected riverside communities.

South Sudanese refugee Nyalan Goldit, 37, is one of them. She fled the war in South Sudan in 2014, walking for seven days, nine months pregnant. Upon arriving at the refugee camp in White Nile State, in the neighboring country, she found a safe home. That is, until the floods destroyed everything she had built in recent years. “My dream now is to have a shelter,” she said in a story published by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on the subject.

A People’s Gazette, the humanitarian agency reported that the conflict that broke out this month has suspended many of the humanitarian infrastructure development plans to mitigate the effects of extreme rains and droughts, such as the construction of dikes and bridges, as well as a plan to establish a new settlement for the population affected by floods in recent years in areas not prone to flooding. “Now we are only focused on providing basic services such as health, food, water and sanitation,” explained the UNHCR. The organization also reported that violence in Khartoum in recent days has led 33,000 new people to seek shelter in refugee camps on the White Nile, already affected by water.

From a regional perspective, the UN estimates that the entire population that depends on the Nile River will double by 2050, significantly increasing pressure on water flow and increasing the proportion of people already suffering from scarcity of the resource from 10% to 35% in this same period, making the management and control of the Nile a matter of regional security. At the same time, this rapidly tipping balance towards two dangerous extremes regarding water flow will put half the population at risk from climate change over the next 15 years, meaning that floods and droughts will increase in occurrence and severity, generating even more geopolitical tension.

“A dam can cushion the effect of a large inflow of rain and spread out water discharge, reducing the risk of flooding and providing a more sustainable supply of river water for agriculture. On the other hand, if the water is released too quickly, it can send a flood wave downstream, increasing the risk of flooding. If rainfall is scarce and the dam holds back the flow, it would harm the downstream population that depends on the river. In the end, the impact of such an infrastructure will depend on its management and the extent to which the interests of the downstream population will be considered”, summarizes Dave MacLeod.