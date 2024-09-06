“Both parties to the conflict have committed a ‘horrific’ array of violations that may amount to war crimes,” the UN Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan said.

The UN mission called for the deployment of a “neutral force” to protect civilians in Sudan “without delay.”

The mission recommended an arms embargo and the dispatch of a peacekeeping force to protect civilians, according to Reuters.

The mission’s 19-page report, based on 182 interviews with survivors, their families and witnesses, said “the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are responsible for attacks on civilians and have carried out torture and arbitrary detention.”

“The seriousness of these findings highlights the need for immediate action to protect civilians,” said Mohamed Chande Osman, head of the mission.

Osman called for the deployment of an independent and neutral force without delay.