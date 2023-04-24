Monday, April 24, 2023
Sudan | UM: The situation of the Finns in Sudan looks good, evacuations have been continued

April 24, 2023
According to the Ministry’s information, there have been a total of fifteen Finns in the country, and all of them have been contacted.

Evacuations It has been possible to continue from Sudan at night, and the situation of the Finns in the country looks good, says the head of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner for STT.

According to the Ministry’s information, there have been a total of fifteen Finns in the country, and all of them have been contacted. Some have been in the country working and some on a leisure trip.

According to Tanner, Khartoum is still a dangerous environment, and the biggest challenge is moving to a gathering place inside the capital.

Air evacuations are currently possible from Sudan. However, according to Tanner, no one knows how long the evacuation window will remain open.

