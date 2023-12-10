Monday, December 11, 2023
Sudan | Two were killed in an attack on a Red Cross convoy

December 10, 2023
The convoy was supposed to evacuate more than a hundred civilians.

in Sudan two people were killed and seven were injured in an attack on a Red Cross convoy in the country's capital, Khartoum, on Sunday. Three of the injured were employees of the aid organization.

The convoy, consisting of three Red Cross vehicles and three buses, was to evacuate more than a hundred civilians from the al-Shajara neighborhood.

International Committee of the Red Cross bulletin according to which the evacuation mission was agreed and coordinated with the parties to the armed conflict in Sudan.

