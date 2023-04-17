Fierce fighting broke out in the Sudanese capital on Sunday, the second day of clashes between the army and a group of paramilitaries.which leave at least 97 civilians dead, including three UN aid workers.

“The number of civilians killed by the clashes since they began on Saturday (…) has reached 97,” the medical union said in a statement.

(Read here: What is happening in Sudan? They report fighting between the Army and paramilitaries)

He clarified that the figure does not include all the victims because many could not reach hospitals due to displacement difficulties.

While the wounded have numbered in the hundreds since the clashes began on Saturday, according to doctors, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that “several of the nine hospitals in Khartoum that receive wounded civilians have run out of blood, equipment transfusion, intravenous fluids and other vital supplies.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said that after the death of three of its employees it will suspend its operations in the African country.



Fighting between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitaries sparked international alarm and led to the closure of borders between neighboring Egypt and Chad.

Deafening explosions and intense gunfire rocked buildings in the densely populated northern and southern suburbs of Khartoum, according to witnesses.

Fighting continued after dark on Sunday as Sudanese hunkered down in their homes fearing a protracted conflict that could plunge Sudan into deeper chaos, dashing hopes of a transition to democracy run by civilians.

View of smoke coming out after the fighting in Sudan.

“Justice without delay”

The conflict has been weeks in the making, preventing a political agreement in one of the poorest countries in the world.. Since the popular revolt that overthrew Omar al Bashir in 2019, Sudan has been trying to hold its first free elections after 30 years of dictatorship.

During the coup that ended the democratic transition in October 2021, the head of the army, Abdel Fatah al Burhan, and the head of the FAR, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, joined forces to oust civilians from power.But the fight between the two generals degenerated into violence on Saturday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the army said it had “accepted a United Nations proposal to open a humanitarian corridor” for three hours, ending at 5:00 p.m. GMT. RSF confirmed the move.

Despite the pause intense gunfire was heard in the center of Khartoum. “The shooting and the explosions don’t stop,” said Ahmed Hamid, 34, a resident of a northern suburb of Khartoum.

The Daglo-led FAR say they have seized the presidential palace, Khartoum airport and other strategic locations, but the army insists it is still in control.

There is also fighting in the western region of Darfur and in the eastern border state of Kassala.

The UN said its WFP employees had been killed in clashes in North Darfur on Saturday.. After his death and that of other civilians, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for “justice without delay”. The UN says a third of Sudan’s population needs humanitarian aid.

“Catastrophic”

Created in 2013, the FAR grew out of the Janjawid militia that then-President Al Bashir had unleashed on non-Arab ethnic minorities in Darfur a decade earlier, drawing accusations of war crimes.

The planned integration of the FAR into the regular army was a key element of talks to finalize an agreement that was expected to restore Sudan’s civil transition and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the 2021 military coup by Burhan and Daglo.

Calls to end the fighting came from across the region and the world, including from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, the European Union and Russia, while Pope Francis urged a resumption of dialogue.



After a meeting on Sudan, the African Union said a senior official would travel to the country “immediately” in pursuit of a ceasefire, while the Arab League held an emergency meeting in Cairo.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, described the humanitarian situation as “catastrophic” and called a truce.

But for now, the two generals do not seem willing to talk, calling each other criminals.



Burhan, a soldier who rose through the ranks under the now-imprisoned Islamist general Bashir, said the 2021 coup was “necessary” to bring more factions into politics.

Daglo called the coup a “mistake” because it failed to bring about change and reactivated some elements of the Bashir regime, ousted by the army in 2019 after massive protests.

AFP