Fighting has intensified in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, breaking the latest ceasefire to allow the population to escape to safety. Goodbye truce: The Army reported that attacks on the city from all directions have resumed, with air strikes and heavy artillery, to flush out rival paramilitaries. Millions of people have been trapped in the capital, where food is scarce. Foreign countries have meanwhile evacuated all their citizens amidst the chaos.

Army commander Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, are vying for power and disagree particularly over plans to include the RSF in the army.

The Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health said the death toll from the clashes had risen to 528, with 4,600 injured. The ministry issued a statement on the human causes of the fighting from April 15 to 27, 2023, indicating that the battles are mainly taking place in the states of Khartoum and West Darfur.

The clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which began on April 15 are the first since rival factions joined forces to oust Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and they were triggered by a lack of agreement on integrating the RSF into the military as a path to civilian rule. The RSF was founded by Bashir to put down a rebellion in Darfur that started twenty years ago due to the political and economic marginalization of the local population by the central government of Sudan.

Sudan, the great evacuation of foreigners. Tajani: “Our compatriots tomorrow in Italy”. Meloni: “Italy leaves no one behind” April 23, 2023



«Since the first news of the clashes – the Foreign Ministry said – the Farnesina had activated close coordination with the Prime Minister, the Defense Ministry and the Security Agencies to monitor the situation and evaluate the options for the protection of Italian citizens , who were contacted individually by the Crisis Unit to verify their conditions. Thanks to an operation coordinated by the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry, with defense assets and intelligence support, more than 100 compatriots have been placed in safety, including diplomatic personnel. With the flight of an Air Force C130 and a second flight of a Spanish AM400, 105 Italian citizens and 31 foreign citizens, including Portuguese, Australian, Greek, British and Swedish citizens, were transferred to Djibouti.