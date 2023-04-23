Sudan | The US managed to evacuate its diplomats from Sudan

The US Embassy staff and their families were evacuated by six military aircraft.

United States has been allowed to evacuate his country’s diplomats and their families from Sudan, the Sudanese paramilitary group RSF said early on Sunday, according to Reuters news agency.

According to the group, the US military successfully carried out the operation with six military aircraft in cooperation with the RSF.

The US Department of Defense has not commented on the matter so far.

The British broadcasting company BBC said on Saturday evening that the diplomats and citizens of Britain, the United States, France and China will be evacuated from Sudan “in the next few hours”. So far, there is no information about the evacuations of the citizens of the other mentioned countries.

The power struggle between Sudan’s military regime erupted into armed conflict a week ago. The parties are the general by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led by Sudanese army and general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon led by the paramilitary RSF.

Hundreds of people have died in the fighting, and thousands have been injured.

Evacuation is difficult due to the failed ceasefire and heavy fighting. With the Khartoum airport closed, thousands of citizens of several different countries have been trapped in Sudan.