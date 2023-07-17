Asmaa Al-Hassani (Khartoum)

The delegations of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are preparing to resume the truce negotiations in the city of Jeddah under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, while experts considered in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Jeddah negotiations will be different and will expand its platform to include regional parties, whether those in the neighboring countries of Sudan or the IGAD platform.

Yesterday, a Sudanese diplomatic source said that the armed forces delegation returned to the Saudi city of Jeddah to resume negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, while a source from the Rapid Support Forces expressed its willingness to engage again in negotiations to resolve the crisis.

According to the diplomatic source, the delegation of the armed forces returned on Saturday evening to Jeddah to resume negotiations with the “rapid support”.

In late May, the armed forces suspended their participation in the negotiations.

In turn, a source in the Rapid Support Forces, who asked not to be named, told the media: “Our representatives are ready to resume negotiations with the armed forces to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis. We have sufficient political will to resume negotiations.” The two sides of the crisis exchange accusations of starting the fighting on April 15, and of committing violations during a series of armistices that did not succeed in putting an end to the clashes. Meanwhile, Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto discussed the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Nile Basin regions and the crisis in Sudan, during the Egyptian president’s participation in the mid-year coordination summit of the African Union, yesterday. , in Nairobi.

Fahmy said in a statement that “coordination efforts between initiatives related to settling the crisis in Sudan were discussed, including the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries that was held in Egypt on July 13, which is integrated with other regional efforts to end the conflict and move to peaceful dialogue.”

As it entered its fourth month, the clashes left more than 3,000 people dead, most of them civilians, and about 3 million displaced persons and refugees inside and outside the country, according to the United Nations.

Sudanese experts and analysts expected positive developments in the Jeddah negotiations led by the United States and Saudi Arabia to end the crisis and restore stability and peace.

Sudanese writer and political analyst Aziz Suleiman said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “all indications confirm that there is a new shift in the course of the negotiations, and that what was issued by Shams al-Din Kabbashi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confirming the dialogue that had not been issued before by the army leaders.” He expressed his belief that it will be a new beginning for the establishment of peace in Sudan, and that the matter requires seriousness from everyone in order to expedite the end of the crisis.

In turn, Rasha Awad, a Sudanese journalist and editor-in-chief of Al-Tagheer newspaper, told Al-Ittihad that the remnants of the former regime are the ones who want the crisis to continue, and they are continuing to escalate, despite all the losses it brings to the country.

Awad expressed her belief that the Jeddah negotiations will be different this time, and that she will expand her platform to include regional parties, whether those in Sudan’s neighboring countries or the IGAD platform. She said, “The unification of negotiating platforms is a prerequisite for the success of efforts to end the crisis, as well as putting an end to the interventions of the remnants of the Bashir regime in escalating the crisis.”

Dr. Zuhal Al-Amin, Professor of Constitutional and Humanitarian Law at Al-Zaeem Al-Azhari University, stressed to Al-Ittihad the need to search for effective radical solutions to end the Sudanese crisis.

For his part, the Sudanese writer and political analyst Zine El Abidine Salih stressed to Al-Ittihad that all Sudanese forces should agree on how to establish a democratic state, and that everyone benefit and learn from the experience of the crisis that almost lost the state itself, and that the political forces move away from imposing their conditions and projects on others. And for everyone to realize that Sudan is the state of all Sudanese, and that everyone should participate in building their state.