Sudan The Sudanese prime minister says he is resigning

The prime minister, ousted in the military coup, returned to office in November.

Sudan prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said he would resign on Sunday.

Hamdok returned as prime minister in November through a political settlement with the country’s military regime. Earlier, Hamdok was ousted and placed under house arrest when the army seized power in Sudan in October.

Hamdok spoke of his resignation in a televised speech. He said Sudan needed a new consensus and a multi-political consensus to make the country a democracy.

“I have done my best to stop this country from slipping towards disaster. Sudan is reaching a turning point that threatens the very existence of the entire country, ”Hamdok said in a speech according to news agency AFP.

In November Hamdok said a “technocratic” government under military control will be formed in the country, which will hold democratic elections in June 2023 at the earliest.

The pro-democracy movement in the country has opposed Hamdok’s plans, demanding the formation of a civilian government to lead the transition to democracy, tells the news channel al-Jazeera.

The army has sought to suppress violently the protests that have continued since the autumn, killing a total of several dozen people.