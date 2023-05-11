Al-Jazeera Kidney Hospital, which is the largest hospital in Sudan for kidney specialization, operates at its maximum capacity, and suffers to provide the required care for all kidney patients who need it, amid the difficult conditions in the country.

These hospitals operate on 5 shifts per day, and receive 50 patients from the displaced from Khartoum daily.

Stories from hospitals

Among the stories seen by “Sky News Arabia” is the story of the young woman, Noha, who waits for long hours before a dialysis session, and other hours at the mercy of the dialysis machines.

In search of treatment, Noha fled from Khartoum to the city of Wad Medani, which has 4 dialysis centers.

The decision was late to leave Khartoum, after many hospitals closed their doors, and it was not possible to obtain treatment that would remove toxins from her slender body.

Noha told “Sky News Arabia”: “We suffered greatly, even in transportation and in centers. We did not find an opportunity to wash ourselves until we reached the city of Wad Medani.”

“I wash my kidneys twice a week, which is a very small number. Even from the lack of dialysis, it became difficult for me to walk. I used to move freely, but the toxins have increased now.”

“I missed 4 washings because I did not find a specialized center. We were tired and suffered, even while traveling, until we arrived here.”

More than 900 kidney patients have been displaced from Khartoum to Gezira State.

Al Jazeera Kidney Hospital is operating at maximum capacity and receives 125 patients per day, 50 of whom have been displaced from Khartoum.

Osama Abdel Rahman, Minister of Health in charge of Gezira State, said: “Those who undergo dialysis faced many difficulties in reaching dialysis centers in Khartoum. Gezira State has 17 dialysis centers. We were able to absorb a very large number of patients and provide them with the necessary services.”

He added, “The biggest problem we face is the difficulty in getting supplies from Khartoum state, but we cooperate with other states and carry services with each other.”

And with the increase in the frequency of work of dialysis machines to 24 hours, the responsible authorities are keen to ensure continuous maintenance, in order to preserve the patients and their lives.

However, fears are increasing about the high pressure on health services in the state, while attention is directed towards supporting medical organizations and international bodies, in the event that armed clashes continue in Khartoum and the displacement process continues.