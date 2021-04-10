Sudan’s step in separating politics and religion was accompanied by a lot of confusion and skepticism as a result of deficiencies in concepts. Indeed, the most important purpose of the Sudanese legislator is to establish a new concept in the relationship between the state and its identity. The aim of the secularization of the state is to apply it according to the requirements of all sciences in legislation in the management of public affairs of the state, in a way that guarantees the achievement of the public interest in terms of mechanisms.

Schools of political Islam deliberately ideologize the concept of “state identity” with the aim of mutilating its national identity, and subjecting the individual and society’s consciousness to the will of the party. Once this is done, the state becomes easy to lead and seize its will. The Sudanese experience is the best proof. Therefore, we find the relative size of the popular debate in acceptance or rejection of that based on the position on the concept and not the intentions. The general conviction (culture) firmly in the Sudanese conscience is that secularism is the antithesis of Islamic values, in other words: secularism is an infidelity with Islam.

With a quick review of the legacy of Sudan’s experience with ideological political Islam, we find it: the disruption of its national geography, the disruption of development, its transformation into a tool in conflicts at the expense of the public interest (its national and regional security). Today, Sudan decides to neutralize the instrument of religiosity in the identity of the state in the service of the interest of a party at the expense of the state, and I have observed some reactions to that decision through the media, and I was not surprised by the size of the rejection of that decision by the majority of the Islamized parties, as well as the ignorant rules of that concept. The defense of the two factions agreed that this was disbelief.

Whenever I interview an ideologue from the Islamic schools, I find myself hosting a social dictionary that is minimal in its intellectual content and is politically insignificant, and whose convictions are based on the revival of the Islamic nation within the context of its historical concept, not the present. They refuse to review some of that history. Rather, they insist on absolving the Ottoman Empire of the crime of occupying and destroying the Arab world, and the distribution that befell it among the victors after the Second World War.

Separating religion from politics is the most important thing that the Sudanese legislator has reached in this critical transitional phase, and this will be the most important tool for achieving peace throughout Sudan and establishing the identity of a national state capable of providing guarantees of tolerance among all its citizens.

The state is not a partisan commodity that can be inherited among its leaders only for fear of being accused of blasphemy, and today we are witnessing more than one battlefield as a result of the loss of the national will from Lebanon to Tunisia, and from Libya to Yemen to Iraq as a result of neglecting the concept of the national identity of the state. Will the Sudanese vision represent something new in the Arab political and social dictionary, or will the experience be subject to its own factors?

The Sovereign Council may represent the absent national will in this transitional phase, and it may draw from the experiences of peoples near and far and some lessons, and so far it seems that the council possesses a lot of national wisdom and has the ability to turn the Sudanese aspirations into reality despite the challenges.

* A Bahraini writer