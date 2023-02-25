These markets are located in areas such as Wad Madani in central Sudan, Kassala in the east and El Obeid in the west of the country.

Once you enter those markets, you find yourself among a group of sellers who spread the floor and offer popular goods that include wooden cooking utensils and brooms made of herbs and local materials and other goods that have been replaced by modern electrical appliances and tools that are displayed in stores designed with the latest international decoration techniques, in other markets located A few meters away from those old markets.

Abu Rouf Market

Abu Rouf Market is located on the West Bank of the White Nile in the city of Omdurman. The cultural capital of Sudan, which forms one of the three sides of the Sudanese capital – Khartoum, Khartoum North and Omdurman.

For about a century, the market has been acquiring a historical dimension that made it the focus of attention of researchers and historians, because it contains rare traditional products and crafts that have contributed greatly to reflecting the building culture in Sudan, in addition to pottery and Sudanese women’s beauty supplies produced from wood and local materials.

Abu Bakr Mustafa, one of the ancients and historians of the Abu Rouf region, told Sky News Arabia that the Abu Rouf market represents for many residents of the city of Omdurman the memory of the place that the many changes and transformations that took place during the recent period did not succeed in erasing.

For Mustafa and others familiar with the history of the region, the Abu Rouf market was not just a place for displaying goods, but rather an arena for traditional knowledge that reflects all forms of traditional cultural expression related to people’s lives and their environment, such as drawings, artistic inscriptions, pottery and wood carving.

The Abu Rouf market was a major source of products used in traditional Sudanese industries, and Haji Muhammad Ali, one of the workers in the market for more than 50 years, told Sky News Arabia, “There is an area in the market that was dedicated to selling firewood used in the pottery industry, as well as Wood for making boats, to be added later to sell pottery, incense burners, and others.

Abu Jahl Market

The “Abu Jahl” market in the city of Al-Obeid in the west of the country is considered one of the oldest popular markets. Which is used in food and medicine, in addition to animal saddles, leather products, ropes, baskets, and mattresses made from the fronds of local trees, known as brooch.

According to one of the old narrations, the naming of the Abu Jahl market by this name goes back to a title given by a female saleswoman to a man who supervised the organization of the market and was distinguished by a rare kind of strength.

This market is also known as the “Awain” market, which is a Darija word used in western Sudan and means women, because more than 90 percent of the vendors are elderly women.

There is a special corner in the market for craftsmen who make many agricultural tools and household products that are used in cooking and washing, in addition to vehicles and shoes that are made from local leather.

special flavour

Despite the similarity of the old markets in the historical Sudanese cities, the “Ottoman” market in the city of Kassala in eastern Sudan has a special flavor that differs from other markets.

The Ottoman market in Kassala was given this name, because it was established during the Ottoman Empire in the year 1840.

The products of this market reflect the culture of the people of eastern Sudan, as it is famous for trading leather products, loose local oriental costumes, and swords, which are part of the heritage of the people of the region who are keen to carry the sword to this day, and consider it an integral part of their traditional dress when leaving the house.

Sentimental connection

The researcher in folklore at the Institute of African and Asian Studies, Ayat Mubarak, believes that the old markets have a great emotional connection with the Sudanese, which requires preserving them and preventing the disappearance of their ancient features, because they constitute an important historical reference for the memory of the ancient city.

Mubarak told Sky News Arabia that some of the traditional commodities in the old markets were not the result of the local environment only, but were associated with all forms of commercial exchange existing at the time.