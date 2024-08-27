The UN office reported, citing a government delegation that visited the areas affected by the collapse on Monday, that “30 people have died due to the floods, but the actual numbers are likely to be much higher.” It added that “dozens of people are missing or displaced.”

The Arbaat Dam is located about 38 kilometers northwest of Port Sudan, which has become the country’s de facto capital since the outbreak of war between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo more than 16 months ago.

According to OCHA, the dam was “severely damaged by heavy rains, which led to its reservoir being completely emptied,” which affected 70 villages in the surrounding areas, 20 of which were destroyed.

The importance of Arbaat Dam is due to the storage of seasonal rainwater, which is the reservoir on which Port Sudan depends for its water supply.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that at least 132 people had been killed in Sudan as a result of floods and heavy rains in 10 states. Most of the damage was concentrated in the Northern and River Nile states.