A report of the ministry, carried by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), said that between April 15, the day the events began, and Tuesday, April 25, 512 people were killed and 4,193 others injured.

Among the victims were 169 dead and 2,403 injured in Khartoum State, during that period.

The ministry indicated that “the health service is relatively stable, and some hospitals have entered service after a hiatus,” and said that “the drug supply has been coordinated by the World Health Organization and a number of organizations operating in Sudan.”

The Ministry of Health called on both sides of the conflict to move away from hospitals and health facilities to facilitate the movement of medical personnel, and to spare the central area where the reference public health laboratory is located, violent incidents.