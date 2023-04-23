A graph by “NetBlocks” revealed that the efficiency of the Internet in Sudan has been declining on a daily basis since the start of the conflict, until it reached only 2 percent on Sunday.

The intense battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces led to a sharp deterioration in services, which were already declining in Sudan.

Separate parts of the country suffer from water and electricity cuts, and hospitals located in areas of clashes are out of service.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said 413 people had been killed and 3,551 wounded since the fighting broke out.

The death toll includes at least 5 aid workers, in a country dependent on food aid.