Ambassador Mohamed Baayesh, the official spokesman for the mechanism that includes the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group, promised the Sudanese to hear “good news” in the near future. According to a statement issued by the mechanism after a meeting of its representatives with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council on Monday.

Ba’ish said that the main issues on which the ongoing endeavors are focused include constitutional arrangements and agreement on specific criteria for selecting the prime minister, in addition to developing a program to address urgent needs, and a precisely defined timetable for holding elections.

The mechanism stressed the necessity of providing the appropriate atmosphere for the success of dialogue efforts, foremost of which is lifting the state of emergency, releasing all political detainees, canceling all laws restricting freedoms and ensuring that human rights violations do not occur.

But on the other hand; The dispute between the Sudanese parties is still vast, which greatly reduces the chances of a solution, in light of the escalating debate over a number of proposed initiatives, the latest of which was the one issued by the Revolutionary Front, the partner in the current authority.

An official source in the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change confirmed that the reason for the council’s inability to come up with a clear response about the initiative put forward by the Revolutionary Front last week is due to the existence of major differences and discrepancies about the initiative and the position of the Revolutionary Front itself. With the continued stalemate in the complex political scene in the country.

The source, a senior leader in one of the parties comprising the Forces of Freedom and Change, explained that some believe that the presence of the Revolutionary Front causes embarrassment to the Forces of Freedom and Change due to its participation in the power that was formed following the procedures of the twenty-fifth of October.

The source acknowledged the state of confusion that prevails in the political scene in Sudan in general; But he told Sky News Arabia that there is a common denominator that unites the forces of the street, which is adherence to a return to civilian rule and the rejection of any participation of the army in the transitional authority.

He pointed out that the position of the Revolutionary Front regarding the army’s recent measures is “ambiguous” and inconsistent with the street’s vision, which prompted his party to engage in broad consultations to reconsider the position regarding the opposition of the Forces for Freedom and Change that participated in the revolution that toppled in April 2019 the National Congress-Wing regime. Brotherhood political.

Fears have increased during the past hours of the Brotherhood’s return to the political scene again, especially after the release of prominent leaders, including former Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and a number of militants in the organization accused of widespread corruption.

The Revolutionary Front, which signed the Sudanese peace agreement and participates in the current government, announced at the end of March an initiative that includes launching a dialogue between the partners of the transitional period stipulated in the constitutional document signed between the military and civil sides in August 2019 with the aim of reaching the formation of a government that will manage the transitional period; She stressed adherence to the full implementation of the peace agreement, including the eastern Sudan track, around which major differences revolve among the components of the region.

However, observers considered that the chances of the initiative’s success are very “negligible” in light of the high level of street demands and the continuation of protests in which 94 people have been killed since the end of October 2021.

Al-Walid Ali, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, told Sky News Arabia that most of the Revolutionary Front entities represented in the Sovereignty Council and the Executive Government did not move a finger to stop the repeated violence against the revolutionaries.

Al-Waleed pointed out that the constitutional document and the concept of partnership are outdated.

The journalist and writer Mamoun Al-Baqer ruled out that the initiative of the Revolutionary Front would find a sympathetic ear in the Sudanese street in light of the fact that the leaders of the Front continue to be a member of the current Sovereignty Council.

Al-Baqir told Sky News Arabia that the scene seems more complicated after the recent developments, which included the release of a number of Brotherhood cadres, which in the eyes of many observers constituted a new reason for increasing tension in the street, which rejects any return of Brotherhood members to the political scene again.